McDonald's plans to 'double down' on AI investment by 2027, senior exec says
People dine inside a McDonald's restaurant in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2024. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

01 Aug 2025 05:38PM
HYDERABAD :McDonald's plans to "double down" on its artificial intelligence investment by 2027 and is betting on India as a key hub for data governance, engineering and platform architecture, a senior executive told Reuters on Friday.

We're still in the early stages, so it's hard to pin down the exact investment, McDonald's head of Global Business Services operations, Deshant Kaila said at an event.

Kaila said the fast-food giant's India push will centre on building its AI team, but added that spending will lean more toward technology and tools, not headcount.

Source: Reuters
