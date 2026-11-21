Nov 20 : Mercedes-Benz said on Friday it had become the first automaker to receive regulatory approval for assisted point-to-point driving in Germany, a milestone in the race to deploy more advanced automated-driving systems on public roads.

It will launch an early-access programme in Stuttgart and Munich in late 2026, ahead of a broader German rollout in the first half of 2027. A harmonised regulatory framework expected to take effect in January 2027 could also enable expansion to other markets covered by UN Regulation R171, it said.