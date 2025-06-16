Logo
Business

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head
Business

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head

Meta appoints Arun Srinivas as India head

Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Jun 2025 01:06PM (Updated: 16 Jun 2025 01:36PM)
Meta Platforms said on Monday that Arun Srinivas has been appointed as the managing director and head for Meta in India, effective July 1.

Srinivas currently heads the tech giant's India ads business, according to his LinkedIn profile.

His appointment comes at a time when Meta and Indian authorities have locked horns regarding allegations of the tech firm's anti-competitive practices in the country.

In November, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had fined the company over antitrust violations and restricted popular messaging platform WhatsApp - which Meta owns - from sharing user data with other Meta-owned applications for advertising purposes for a period of five years.

Meta had disagreed with the CCI's order and had warned of a hit to its business. It won a major relief earlier this year when an Indian tribunal temporarily suspended the five-year data sharing ban.

Source: Reuters
