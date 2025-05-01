Meta beats estimates for first-quarter revenue

Meta Platforms beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter revenue on Wednesday, signaling that its artificial intelligence-powered tools helped pull in advertising dollars despite tariff-related economic growth fears.

Shares of the company were up nearly 3 per cent in extended trading.

The social media company reported revenue of $42.31 billion for the first quarter, compared with analysts' average estimate of $41.40 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

It also lowered its total expenses forecast for the year to be between $113 billion and $118 billion, from its earlier expectations of $114 billion to $119 billion.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Meta's massive user base on its social media platforms makes it a reliable go-to for advertisers at a time when U.S. tariff-induced uncertainty has prompted companies to tighten marketing budgets and delay campaigns.

The results come as Meta faces a high-stakes trial in Washington, in which the U.S. Federal Trade Commission is seeking to unwind the company's acquisitions of prized assets Instagram and WhatsApp.

Menlo Park, California-based company is also fighting the perception that it may have fallen behind in the AI race, after its initial set of Llama 4 large language models, released earlier this month, fell short of performance expectations.

A day earlier, smaller rival Snap held back its second-quarter forecast and said that economic uncertainty and Trump administration's ending of a duty-free import loophole was affecting its ad business.