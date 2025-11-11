Logo
Meta chief AI scientist Yann LeCun plans to exit to launch startup, FT reports
Yann LeCun, Vice President & Chief AI Scientist at Meta attends the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 23, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

11 Nov 2025 07:42PM (Updated: 11 Nov 2025 07:51PM)
Meta's chief artificial intelligence scientist Yann LeCun is planning to leave the social media company to set up his own startup, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

LeCun is also in early talks to raise funds for a new venture, according to the report.

The owner of Facebook and Instagram has significantly increased its investments in artificial intelligence, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg reorganizing the company's AI initiatives under Superintelligence Labs.

Zuckerberg hired Alexandr Wang, former CEO of data labeling startup Scale AI to lead the new AI effort.

As a result, LeCun, who had reported to chief product officer Chris Cox, is now reporting to Wang, the report said.

Meta and LeCun did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
