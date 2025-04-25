Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Meta cuts jobs at its Reality Labs division
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta cuts jobs at its Reality Labs division

Meta cuts jobs at its Reality Labs division

Meta logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

25 Apr 2025 03:41AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Facebook owner Meta Platforms is laying off an unspecified number of employees from its Reality Labs division amid ongoing restructuring efforts, the company said on Thursday.

The job cuts affect teams within Oculus Studios, Meta's in-house game development arm for Quest virtual reality headsets. Employees working on titles such as Supernatural, a VR fitness game, are among those impacted.

"These changes are meant to help Studios work more efficiently on future mixed reality experiences for our growing audience," a Meta spokesperson said.

Meta's global headcount stood at 74,067 as of December 31, 2024.

Reality Labs, which oversees the development and marketing of the Quest headset line, incurred a loss of $5 billion in the fourth quarter.

Despite this, Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic about Meta's long-term commitment to augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement