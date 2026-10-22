Logo
Logo

Business

Meta falls as investors balance Muse growth with rising AI costs
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta falls as investors balance Muse growth with rising AI costs

Meta falls as investors balance Muse growth with rising AI costs

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen during the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 12, 2025. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

22 Oct 2026 08:07PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 22 : Shares of Meta Platforms fell about 3 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday, as investors weighed the benefits of the company's fast-growing AI agent business against the mounting costs of funding its ambitious AI expansion.

The stock has gained more than 5 per cent this year and, if current losses hold, is set to erase about $50 billion from the company's market value.

• The downbeat reaction comes despite Meta reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly revenue, forecasting fourth-quarter sales above Wall Street estimates and highlighting rapid adoption of its new AI agent app, Muse

• The earnings report came hours after a New Mexico judge ordered the company to pay a $25 billion penalty in a data-privacy case linked to Cambridge Analytica. Meta said it plans to appeal the ruling

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• The Instagram parent is spending heavily to support its AI plans, with an expected annual capital expenditure forecast between $135 billion and $145 billion. It also reported a free cash flow deficit of $2.12 billion in the third quarter, compared with positive free cash flow a year earlier

• Deutsche Bank analyst Benjamin Black said Meta's AI investments were generating stronger advertising performance and engagement, creating a "positive thesis creep" around the stock as investors increasingly view computing infrastructure as a revenue-generating asset rather than a cost burden

• Meta also announced plans to create a new class of non-voting Class C shares, giving the company additional flexibility for acquisitions and employee compensation while preserving CEO Mark Zuckerberg's voting control

• At least 13 brokerages have raised their price targets on the stock after the results, according to data compiled by LSEG

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement