Business

Meta in talks with Axel Springer, Fox and others on AI news licensing, WSJ reports
Business

Meta in talks with Axel Springer, Fox and others on AI news licensing, WSJ reports

Meta in talks with Axel Springer, Fox and others on AI news licensing, WSJ reports

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

18 Sep 2025 06:53PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Meta Platforms has been in talks in recent months with media firms including Axel Springer, Fox Corp and News Corp to license news content for integration into its AI products, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday.

The discussions have centred on licensing news and other material for use in Meta's AI products, though some talks remain preliminary and may not result in deals, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

A spokesperson for Axel Springer declined to comment while Meta, News Corp, and Fox did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Meta has been reorganizing its AI efforts under Superintelligence Labs, a high-stakes push that followed senior staff departures and a muted response to its latest open-source Llama 4 model.

Other companies, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Jeff Bezos-backed startup Perplexity, have struck similar AI partnerships with news organizations.

Reuters signed a content licensing with Meta Platforms in 2024. In May, Amazon partnered with The New York Times to allow it to use the paper’s editorial content in AI products such as Alexa.

Source: Reuters
