Meta to launch California super PAC backing pro-AI candidates, Politico reports

Meta is setting up a new California-focused political action committee (PAC) to back state-level candidates favoring lighter regulation of technology, particularly artificial intelligence, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The group, named Mobilizing Economic Transformation Across (Meta) California - a 'super' PAC, will support candidates for state offices from either party who advocate AI innovation over stringent rules, the report said.

The Facebook and Instagram parent plans to spend tens of millions of dollars through the PAC, potentially positioning the company among the state's top political spenders ahead of the 2026 governor race, Politico said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report.