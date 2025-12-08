Logo
Logo

Business

Meta to offer choices on personal Facebook and Instagram ads, EU says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta to offer choices on personal Facebook and Instagram ads, EU says

Meta to offer choices on personal Facebook and Instagram ads, EU says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Meta is seen at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 11, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

08 Dec 2025 07:35PM (Updated: 08 Dec 2025 08:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 : Meta has committed to giving Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union a choice when it comes to personalised ads, in line with the EU's Digital Markets Act, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Meta will give users the effective choice between consenting to share all their data and seeing fully personalised advertising, and opting to share less personal data for an experience with more limited personalised advertising," the Commission said in a statement.

Meta will present the new options to EU users in January next year, it added.

The European Commission warned Meta in June of possible daily fines after the U.S. social media giant said it would only make limited changes to its its pay-or-consent model to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act.

The Facebook owner was already hit with a 200-million-euro ($234 million) fine in April after the EU antitrust enforcer said the model breached the DMA from when it was introduced in November 2023 to November 2024.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement