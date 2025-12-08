Meta to offer choices on personal Facebook and Instagram ads, EU says

BRUSSELS, Dec 8 : Meta has committed to giving Facebook and Instagram users in the European Union a choice when it comes to personalised ads, in line with the EU's Digital Markets Act, the European Commission said on Monday.

"Meta will give users the effective choice between consenting to share all their data and seeing fully personalised advertising, and opting to share less personal data for an experience with more limited personalised advertising," the Commission said in a statement.

Meta will present the new options to EU users in January next year, it added.

The European Commission warned Meta in June of possible daily fines after the U.S. social media giant said it would only make limited changes to its its pay-or-consent model to comply with the European Union's Digital Markets Act.

The Facebook owner was already hit with a 200-million-euro ($234 million) fine in April after the EU antitrust enforcer said the model breached the DMA from when it was introduced in November 2023 to November 2024.

($1 = 0.8583 euros)