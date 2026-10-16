Meta releases open-weight Muse Spark model for coding, agentic tasks

Oct 15 : Meta Platforms on Thursday released an open-weight version of its Muse Spark artificial intelligence model for coding and AI agents, expanding developers' ability to download and adapt the technology.

Open-weight models make trained parameters available for developers to modify, unlike proprietary models that remain under their creators' control. They can offer businesses a lower-cost alternative to closed systems.

• Meta said Muse Spark has 816 billion total parameters, with 42 billion active at a time, and can handle a context window of up to 1 million tokens

• The model can run locally on two Apple M5 Ultra Mac Studio computers and is also available through some API providers

• CEO Mark Zuckerberg has argued that advanced AI should not be concentrated among a small number of companies

• While open-weight models can give companies greater control over their data, they can require significant computing resources and technical expertise to operate at scale

• In August, Meta had released Muse Glimmer, a smaller open-weight model