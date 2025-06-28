Meta seeks $29 billion from private capital firms for AI data centers, FT reports

Meta Platforms is seeking to raise $29 billion from private capital firms to build artificial intelligence data centers in the U.S., the Financial Times reported on Friday.

The Facebook-parent has advanced discussions with private credit investors including Apollo Global Management, KKR, Brookfield, Carlyle and Pimco, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Meta is looking to raise $3 billion in equity and $26 billion in debt, the report said, adding that the company is debating how to structure the fundraising and may also seek to raise more capital.

Such a fundraising comes at a time when Meta has doubled down its commitment to artificial intelligence, including a $14.8 billion investment in startup Scale AI.

Meta, Apollo Global, KKR, Brookfield, Carlyle and Pimco did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Meta was working with its advisers at Morgan Stanley to arrange the financing, and it was considering ways that could make the debt more easily tradeable once it was issued, the FT report said.