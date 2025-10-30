Logo
Meta seeks at least $25 billion from bond offering, Bloomberg reports
Meta seeks at least $25 billion from bond offering, Bloomberg reports

A logo of Meta appears on a screen at the company's House during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

30 Oct 2025 08:47PM
Meta Platforms Inc. is targeting at least $25 billion in a bond sale, Bloomberg news reported on Thursday citing people familiar with the matter.

Source: Reuters
