Meta seeks at least $25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg reports

Meta Platforms Inc is targeting at least $25 billion in a bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fixed-income news service IFR said the parent of Facebook and Instagram has filed for a six-part bond sale without disclosing a size, and was marketing bonds with maturities ranging from five to 40 years.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering, IFR reported.

The longest-dated notes are being offered at around 1.4 per centage points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, Bloomberg News said.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta on Thursday forecast "notably larger" capital expenses next year due to investments in artificial intelligence and data centres. The company also reported third-quarter revenue growth of 26 per cent that beat market estimates, but that jump was outpaced by a 32 per cent increase in costs.

Meta last tapped the bond market in 2022 with a $10 billion sale.