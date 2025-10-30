Logo
Logo

Business

Meta seeks at least $25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Meta seeks at least $25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg reports

Meta seeks at least $25 billion from bond sale, Bloomberg reports

A logo of Meta appears on a screen at the company's House during the 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 24, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman

30 Oct 2025 08:47PM (Updated: 30 Oct 2025 10:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Meta Platforms Inc is targeting at least $25 billion in a bond sale, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Fixed-income news service IFR said the parent of Facebook and Instagram has filed for a six-part bond sale without disclosing a size, and was marketing bonds with maturities ranging from five to 40 years.

Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are leading the offering, IFR reported.

The longest-dated notes are being offered at around 1.4 per centage points over comparable U.S. Treasuries, Bloomberg News said.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Meta on Thursday forecast "notably larger" capital expenses next year due to investments in artificial intelligence and data centres. The company also reported third-quarter revenue growth of 26 per cent that beat market estimates, but that jump was outpaced by a 32 per cent increase in costs.

Meta last tapped the bond market in 2022 with a $10 billion sale.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement