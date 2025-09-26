Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta Platforms launched a new feed of AI videos, called Vibes, as the social media giant looks to fast-track work on artificial intelligence technology.

Vibes, a platform where users can create and share short-form, AI-generated videos, will be rolled out to the Meta AI app and on the meta.ai website starting on Thursday.

Users can make videos from scratch, work with content they already have, or remix a video from the feed, along with options to add new visuals or layer in music.

The content can then be uploaded directly to the Vibes feed or cross-posted to Instagram and Facebook stories and reels.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Meta, which generated nearly $165 billion in revenue last year, reorganized its AI efforts in June under a division called Superintelligence Labs after setbacks for its open-source Llama 4 model and key staff departures.

It is betting that the division would generate new cash flows from the Meta AI app, image-to-video ad tools and smart glasses.