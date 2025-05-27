Metals billionaire Potanin acquires minority stake in 'Russia's Google'

Russian billionaire Vladimir Potanin has acquired a 9.95 per cent stake in internet giant Yandex, often dubbed "Russia's Google", through companies he owns, according to statements from companies involved.

A consortium of Russian investors bought Yandex's Russian business from the company's Dutch parent in July 2024 for around $5.4 billion in cash and shares, ending foreign ownership of the internet company.

Yandex said on Tuesday the expiration of a lock-up period meant that investors in the consortium could now own stakes in Yandex directly, but that no shareholders would gain a controlling interest.

According to Russia's corporate registry, Catalytic People on May 26 acquired Meridian-Servis, an investment company that held a stake in the Yandex consortium.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Catalytic People is a joint venture between Potanin's holding company Interros and T-Technologies. Interros is T-Technologies' largest shareholder, with a 41 per cent stake, according to T-Technologies' 2024 report.

Interros and T-Technologies have said Catalytic People, which also owns a 64 per cent stake in Tochka Bank, will be used to invest in innovative and high-tech projects.

Potanin is CEO and shareholder of Russian metals giant Nornickel but has other investments through Interros.

T-Technologies President Stanislav Bliznyuk said the deal opened opportunities for T-Technologies and Yandex to work together on educational and technology projects.