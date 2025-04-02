Meta's head of AI research to depart in May

Meta Platforms' head of artificial intelligence research, Joelle Pineau, plans to leave the company, at a time when the tech giant is aggressively investing and competing in the AI space.

Pineau, who has been with the company for eight years and has led Meta's Fundamental AI Research group (FAIR) since 2023, will depart on May 30, she announced in a LinkedIn post on Tuesday.

Over the years, she has worked on projects that are now being used by dozens of teams to build products, including PyTorch, FAISS, Roberta, Dino, Llama, SAM, Codegen and Audiobox, among others.

"Today, as the world undergoes significant change, as the race for AI accelerates, and as Meta prepares for its next chapter, it is time to create space for others to pursue the work," she wrote in the post.

Last year, the company restructured its artificial intelligence division to unify its AI research portfolio, integrate advanced AI into its products and services, and streamline the development of new technologies.