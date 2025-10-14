Meta's Instagram to add PG-13 movie-style rating for teen accounts

Meta said on Tuesday that teenager accounts on Instagram will be guided by PG-13 movie ratings by default, as the social media company faces intense scrutiny for not doing enough to protect users under 18.

A Reuters report in August revealed how Meta allowed provocative chatbot behavior, including letting bots engage in "conversations that are romantic or sensual."

Meta faced backlash after the report, with the company saying it would add new teenager safeguards to its AI products by training systems to avoid flirty conversations and discussions of self-harm or suicide.

The company said it will use age prediction technology to place teens into certain content protections — even if they claim to be adults.