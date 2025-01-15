Meta's Instagram down for thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

:Meta Platforms's Instagram was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Wednesday morning, according outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 6,549 incidents of people reporting issues with the platform as of 9:16 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Last year, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms faced disruptions on several occasions, including a global outage in March.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.