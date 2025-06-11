Meta's Threads to test direct messaging feature in select markets

Meta Platforms said it would start rolling out direct messaging on its Threads app, adding a feature long offered by rivals, in a bid to attract more users.

Users in select markets, including Hong Kong and Thailand, will get a dedicated inbox for direct messages on the app as part of the test, eliminating the need to switch to Instagram's messaging platform, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

Meta said messages on Threads will not be encrypted for now.

Threads and Instagram have long been intertwined as part of Meta's plans to leverage the image and video sharing platform's massive user base to better compete with services such as X, TikTok and Reddit for digital ad dollars.

Launched in 2023 as a competitor to Elon Musk's X, then known as Twitter, following his chaotic takeover of the platform, Threads quickly attracted consumers and now boasts over 350 million monthly active users.

Meta announced the expansion of advertising on Threads to all eligible advertisers globally in April. However, the company has said it did not expect Threads to be a "meaningful driver" of revenue growth in 2025.

Research firm Emarketer expects Threads' U.S. monthly active users will grow 17.5 per cent to 60.5 million by next year, surpassing X, whose user base is expected to decline 14.4 per cent to 50 million.

U.S. trade restrictions and the rise of AI‑powered ad targeting have pushed social media platforms to enhance their offerings, adding distinctive features and sharper user experiences to stand out in a saturated market.