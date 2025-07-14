Meta's Zuckerberg pledges hundreds of billions for AI data centers in superintelligence push

Mark Zuckerberg said on Monday that Meta would spend hundreds of billions of dollars to build several massive AI data centers for superintelligence, intensifying his pursuit of a technology that he has chased with a talent war for top AI engineers.

The social media giant is among the large technology companies that have chased high-profile deals and doled out multi-million-dollar pay packages in recent months to fast-track work on machines that can outthink humans on most tasks.

Meta reorganized its AI efforts under a new division called Superintelligence Labs last month following setbacks with its Llama 4 model amid key staff departures. It expects the new division to generate new cash flow streams from the Meta AI app, image-to-video ad tools and smart glasses.

Unveiling the spending commitment in a Threads post on Monday, CEO Zuckerberg touted the strength in the company's core advertising business to support the massive spending that has raised concerns among tech investors about potential payoffs.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"We have the capital from our business to do this," Zuckerberg said. He also cited a report from a chip industry publication Semianalysis that said Meta is on track to be the first lab to bring online a 1-gigawatt-plus supercluster, which refers to a massive data center built to train advanced AI models.

Meta is building several multi-gigawatt data center clusters to support its AI ambitions, Zuckerberg said.

The first, dubbed Prometheus, is expected to come online in 2026, while another, called Hyperion, will be able to scale up to 5 gigawatts over the coming years, he said, adding that the company was also developing multiple additional clusters.

Meta shares were trading 1 per cent higher. The stock has risen more than 20 per cent so far this year.

Zuckerberg has personally led an aggressive talent raid for the Meta Superintelligence Labs, which will be led by former Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang and ex-GitHub chief Nat Friedman, after Meta invested $14.3 billion in Scale.

The company has also offered to buy a minority stake in Friedman and tech investor Daniel Gross NFDG's funds from limited partners through a tender offer, sources have told Reuters.

Meta had raised its 2025 capital expenditure to between $64 billion and $72 billion in April, aiming to bolster the company's position against rivals OpenAI and Google.