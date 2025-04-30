Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Mexican broadcaster Televisa posts 66% profit slide in first quarter
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Mexican broadcaster Televisa posts 66% profit slide in first quarter

Mexican broadcaster Televisa posts 66% profit slide in first quarter

The logo of broadcaster Televisa is seen outside its headquarters in Mexico City, Mexico, December 14, 2022. REUTERS/Raquel Cunha

30 Apr 2025 04:49AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MEXICO CITY :Mexico's largest broadcaster Grupo Televisa posted a 66 per cent drop in net profit in the first quarter, sinking to to 319.8 million pesos ($15.63 million), according to a filing published by the company on Tuesday.

The company's revenues totaled 14.97 billion pesos, a 6 per cent decrease from the same period last year.

The broadcaster, the world's biggest producer of Spanish-language content, said the quarterly loss was largely due to lower revenues from its satellite TV unit SKY.

Televisa's satellite television unit SKY saw about 330,800 disconnections with a 13.2 per cent dip in revenue. Televisa's cable segment saw almost 79,000 disconnections between broadband and video subscribers and a revenue drop of 3.1 per cent.

In February, company executives said Televisa's capital expenditure (CAPEX) budget for 2025 would be $665 million.

($1 = 20.4604 pesos at end-March)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement