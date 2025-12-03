Microchip Technology raises profit, revenue expectations for third quarter

Dec 2 : Chipmaker Microchip Technology on Tuesday raised its expectations for third-quarter net sales and earnings per share, driven by strong bookings, sending its shares up 2.3 per cent in extended trading.

The company now expects adjusted earnings per share of 40 cents, which is at the higher end of its earlier projected range of 34 to 40 cents per share.

"With two months of the quarter behind us, our business is performing better than we expected at the time of our November 6, 2025 earnings conference call," CEO Steve Sanghi said in a statement.

Microchip said it now expects net sales to also be at the high end of its previous forecast range of $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The revised revenue outlook implies a sequential growth of about 1 per cent and a year-over-year growth of 12 per cent, the company said.

Sanghi said the company's bookings activity has "remained strong through November with backlog filling in better than expected in the current quarter and growing nicely into the March 2026 quarter."