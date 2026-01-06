Logo
Logo

Business

Microchip Technology raises Q3 revenue forecast on strong bookings
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Microchip Technology raises Q3 revenue forecast on strong bookings

Microchip Technology raises Q3 revenue forecast on strong bookings

A Microchip logo appears in this illustration taken August 25, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

06 Jan 2026 05:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 5 : ‌Microchip Technology raised its expectations for third-quarter net sales on Monday, helped by recovery across end markets and strong bookings, sending shares up 5.6 per cent in after-hours trading.

The chipmaker is experiencing a recovery as clients ‌finish working through excess chip stockpiles ‌accumulated during the pandemic that had hammered demand.

The company now expects net sales to be about $1.19 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, above its original forecast range of $1.11 billion ‍to $1.15 billion provided in November.

Early in December, the company said it expected quarterly net sales to be at the high end of that range.

"Our bookings ​activity was very ‌strong in the December quarter despite a holiday filled quarter. Our March quarter starting ​backlog started out much better than that for the ⁠December quarter," said CEO ‌Steve Sanghi.

The company said it has significantly ​reduced internal inventory, which will begin to lower write-offs. It is also preparing ‍to ramp up factory production in the March quarter ⁠to reduce under-utilization charges.

Microchip will report fiscal third-quarter ​results on February 5.

(Reporting ‌by Harshita Mary Varghese in ‍Bengaluru; ​Editing by Alan Barona)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement