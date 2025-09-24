Micron forecasts first-quarter revenue above estimates on AI demand

Micron Technology forecast first-quarter revenue above market estimates on Tuesday, betting on booming demand for artificial intelligence hardware to boost sales of its advanced memory chips as a race to dominate AI tech intensifies.

Efforts to build the most sophisticated AI models and expand the data center infrastructure that they run on have boosted demand for Micron's high-bandwidth memory chips, or HBM.

Much of the competition among the world's largest memory suppliers — Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung — has centered on becoming a key HBM supplier to Nvidia, owing to the world's most valuable company's dominant market position.

Micron supplies HBM for some of Nvidia's semiconductors.

In the fourth quarter, Micron's HBM revenue grew to nearly $2 billion, implying an annualized run rate of nearly $8 billion, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said on a post-earnings call.

HBM — a type of dynamic random access memory — involves stacking chips vertically to reduce power consumption, helping process large volumes of data, making it invaluable in AI development.

Micron forecast first-quarter sales of $12.50 billion, plus or minus $300 million, compared with the analysts' average estimate of $11.94 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Micron expects to lock in deals to sell out all of its HBM chips for calendar year 2026 in the coming months, having secured pricing agreements with almost all customers for most HBM3E chips, while discussing deals regarding the more advanced HBM4, Mehrotra said.

"We expect Micron to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of AI in the semiconductor industry," he said, reiterating a remark the company made in 2024.

TSMC will also be a partner for manufacturing the base logic die for Micron's latest HBM4E for both customized products and off-the-shelf iterations.

Latest developments in HBM technology have progressed to custom constructions, making it difficult to switch between memory providers and upping the stakes for Micron as it tries to elbow SK Hynix out of Nvidia designs.

MARGIN BOOST

Micron also forecast adjusted gross margin of 51.5 per cent, far above estimates of 45.9 per cent.

"The significantly higher gross margin outlook was the key criteria for investors," said Kinngai Chan, an analyst at Summit Insights. "Pricing is better than expected."

After months of inventory corrections, analysts have pointed to improved pricing across the spectrum of memory chips.

Micron recorded adjusted earnings of $3.03 per share in the fourth quarter, beating estimates.

The company was also allotted a $6.2 billion government subsidy under former U.S. President Joe Biden's CHIPS and Science Act, which U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is looking to rework into equity stakes in the chipmakers, similar to a historic deal with Intel, Reuters has reported.

In the fourth quarter, Micron received a CHIPS grant disbursement after completing a key construction milestone for its Idaho manufacturing fab, Mehrotra said.