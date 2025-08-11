Micron raises forecasts as AI boosts memory chip demand

Micron Technology on Monday raised its forecast for fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, due to surging demand for its memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure, sending its shares around 5 per cent higher before the bell.

Semiconductor makers such as Micron have seen a surge in orders for their high-bandwidth memory chips due to their intensive data-processing capabilities, as large tech firms scaled up their financial commitments to AI data centers.

The company now expects revenue of $11.2 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared with its previous forecast of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million.

Micron also nudged up its adjusted gross margin forecast to 44.5 per cent, plus or minus 0.5 per cent compared with its previous expectation of 42 per cent, plus or minus 1. per cent.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The company said the revised forecast reflects improved pricing, particularly for dynamic random access memory or DRAM products, alleviating investor concerns about pricing pressures - an issue which has long dogged the memory chip market.

Some analysts say the company's margins could see further growth, owing to its transition to higher-margin chips and higher prices for consumer memory processors.

Reuters exclusively reported on Monday Nvidia supplier SK Hynix sees the market for specialized AI memory chips growing 30 per cent a year until 2030.

The imposition of a 100 per cent tariff on some chips imported into the U.S. could potentially affect market growth but the duties will not apply to companies manufacturing in the country or have committed to do so.

In June, Micron said it is expanding its U.S. investments by $30 billion, totaling $200 billion amid a push by the Trump administration to strengthen America's manufacturing sector.

Micron expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, plus or minus 7 cents, compared with its earlier expectation of $2.50, plus or minus 15 cents.