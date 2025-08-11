Logo
Logo

Business

Micron Technology raises quarterly results forecast on AI-driven demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Micron Technology raises quarterly results forecast on AI-driven demand

Micron Technology raises quarterly results forecast on AI-driven demand

FILE PHOTO: Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of Micron Technology Inc., holds a chip on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 26, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

11 Aug 2025 08:10PM (Updated: 11 Aug 2025 08:17PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Micron Technology on Monday raised its forecast for fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, due to surging demand for its memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure, sending its shares up 5 per cent before the bell.

The company now expects revenue of $11.2 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared with its previous forecast of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million.

It expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, plus or minus 7 cents, compared with its earlier expectation of $2.50, plus or minus 15 cents.

Semiconductor makers such as Micron have seen a surge in orders for their high-bandwidth memory chips due to their intensive data-processing capabilities, as large tech firms scaled up their financial commitments to AI data centers.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement