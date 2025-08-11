Micron Technology raises quarterly results forecast on AI-driven demand

Micron Technology on Monday raised its forecast for fourth-quarter revenue and adjusted profit, due to surging demand for its memory chips used in artificial intelligence infrastructure, sending its shares up 5 per cent before the bell.

The company now expects revenue of $11.2 billion, plus or minus $100 million, compared with its previous forecast of $10.7 billion, plus or minus $300 million.

It expects adjusted earnings per share of $2.85, plus or minus 7 cents, compared with its earlier expectation of $2.50, plus or minus 15 cents.

Semiconductor makers such as Micron have seen a surge in orders for their high-bandwidth memory chips due to their intensive data-processing capabilities, as large tech firms scaled up their financial commitments to AI data centers.