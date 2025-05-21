Logo
Business

Microsoft to add Anthropic's AI coding agent to its GitHub service 
Business

Microsoft to add Anthropic's AI coding agent to its GitHub service 

Microsoft to add Anthropic's AI coding agent to its GitHub service 

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft logo is seen at the Microsoft store in New York City, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

21 May 2025 12:46AM
SEATTLE :Microsoft said it will add an artificial intelligence coding agent from Google-backed startup Anthropic to its GitHub service.

Coding agents can carry out software development tasks, such as fixing bugs, on a human developer's behalf. Microsoft on Monday introduced its own coding agent to GitHub, a Microsoft-owned service that many software companies use to manage their code bases.

Executive Vice President Jay Parikh said at Microsoft's annual software developer conference on Tuesday that the company will also offer Anthropic's coding agent in GitHub.

Microsoft said earlier this week that it will also offer a coding agent from OpenAI, underscoring Microsoft's transition to a more neutral stance in the AI race.

Source: Reuters
