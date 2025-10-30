Microsoft Azure, 365 outage starting to ease

A brief outage affecting Microsoft's Azure and its suite of productivity software on Wednesday has started to clear up, according to tracking website Downdetector.

The Microsoft outage follows the disruption at Amazon AWS last week that caused global turmoil among thousands of sites, including some of the web's most popular apps like Snapchat and Reddit.

Microsoft 365 said its services were experiencing downstream impact related to the Azure outage. A recent configuration change to a portion of Azure infrastructure is causing the outage, it said on its status page.

"We're pursuing multiple remediation strategies, including moving traffic away from the impacted infrastructure and blocking the offending change," Microsoft 365 said.

The outage at Microsoft 365 had eased to 4,332 users reporting issues as of 1.07 p.m. ET, down from nearly 11,700 earlier.

Users were unable to access the Microsoft 365 admin center and were seeing delays when accessing other services, it said on its status page. They also faced issues with add-ins and network connectivity in Outlook.

The number of users reporting issues with Azure had come down to 4,584 users as of 1.07 p.m. ET, from a peak of over 18,000, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Azure on it status page had said it had taken action to address the issue of customers being unable to access the Azure Portal and is investigating the underlying issue and additional mitigation actions.

Downdetector's numbers are based on user-submitted reports. The actual number of affected users may vary.

The AWS outage was the largest internet disruption since last year's CrowdStrike malfunction hobbled technology systems in hospitals, banks and airports, highlighting the vulnerability of the world's interconnected technologies.