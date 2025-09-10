Microsoft mandates three-day work-from-office starting next year

Microsoft will require employees to work from office at least three days a week starting next year, the company said in a blog post on Tuesday.

The policy will be rolled out in three phases, starting with employees near the company's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, followed by other U.S. locations and international employees, Microsoft's chief people officer Amy Coleman wrote in the blog.

Companies had moved to a work-from-home setup since the pandemic owing to safety concerns. However, some tech firms including Amazon have begun to roll back those policies and now mandate workers to return to offices.

Employees living within 50 miles of Microsoft's head office will be expected to work onsite three days a week by the end of February 2026, the blog said.

The company added timelines and details for additional U.S. office locations would be announced soon while planning for employees outside the U.S. would begin next year.