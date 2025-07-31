Microsoft, Meta surge after blowout results

LONDON :Shares in artificial intelligence heavyweights Microsoft and Meta Platforms both surged in European trading on Thursday, after blowout quarterly results after-market on Wednesday.

Meta shares surged 12.2 per cent in Frankfurt after it forecast quarterly revenue well ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Microsoft shares jumped 9 per cent, as surging Azure cloud computing revenue above analysts' expectations, showcasing the growing return on its AI bets.

The jump in shares lifted futures on Wall Street, with S&P futures up 1 per cent and futures on the technology-heavy Nasdaq up 1.3 per cent.