Logo
Logo

Business

Microsoft, Meta surge after blowout results
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Microsoft, Meta surge after blowout results

Microsoft, Meta surge after blowout results

FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Microsoft logo on the day of the Hannover Messe, one of the world's largest industrial trade fairs, in Hanover, Germany, March 31, 2025. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/ File Photo

31 Jul 2025 02:19PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON :Shares in artificial intelligence heavyweights Microsoft and Meta Platforms both surged in European trading on Thursday, after blowout quarterly results after-market on Wednesday.

Meta shares surged 12.2 per cent in Frankfurt after it forecast quarterly revenue well ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Microsoft shares jumped 9 per cent, as surging Azure cloud computing revenue above analysts' expectations, showcasing the growing return on its AI bets.

The jump in shares lifted futures on Wall Street, with S&P futures up 1 per cent and futures on the technology-heavy Nasdaq up 1.3 per cent.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement