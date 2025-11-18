Microsoft, Nvidia to invest in Anthropic as Claude maker commits $30 billion to Azure

Microsoft and Nvidia plan to invest billions of dollars in Anthropic under a new partnership that will also see the Claude chatbot creator commit $30 billion to buy Microsoft's cloud services, in the sector's latest high-profile AI deal.

The announcement on Tuesday underscores the AI industry's insatiable appetite for computing power as companies race to build systems that can rival or surpass human intelligence.

It comes just weeks after OpenAI unveiled a $38 billion deal to buy cloud services from Amazon.com in its first big push to power its AI ambitions after a restructuring last week that gave the ChatGPT maker greater operational and financial freedom.