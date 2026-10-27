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Microsoft is offering buyouts to around 60,000 employees, Business Insider reports
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Business

Microsoft is offering buyouts to around 60,000 employees, Business Insider reports

Microsoft is offering buyouts to around 60,000 employees, Business Insider reports

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

27 Oct 2026 12:13AM (Updated: 27 Oct 2026 12:18AM)
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Oct 26 : Microsoft is offering buyouts to around 60,000 employees, Business Insider reported on Monday, citing a company spokesperson.

The company did not immediately comment on the number of employees impacted when contacted by Reuters.

The voluntary exit offer will impact key divisions, including AI experiences, Copilot, finance, human resources, Xbox and Windows + Devices, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. It will exclude units such as marketing, commercial business and security, the source added.

"This offer will be available to eligible employees in participating teams in Canada, India, the United Kingdom and the United States at level 70 and below," Microsoft said in a blog post on Monday.

The company said it was a time-limited, volunatary program and built on insights gained from a previous voluntary retirement program.

Source: Reuters
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