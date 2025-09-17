Microsoft plans $30 billion investment for UK ahead of Trump state visit

Microsoft is planning to invest more than $30 billion in its UK operations and artificial intelligence infrastructure over the next four years, the software maker said on Tuesday, ahead of U.S. President Donald Trump's second state visit to Britain.

In the plan, Microsoft will expand its UK capital expenditures by $15.5 billion and bring 23,000 advanced AI chips to the UK, company President Brad Smith told reporters. The UK business climate has improved in the past few years, Smith said, after the country's antitrust regulator dropped opposition to Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition in 2023.

