Microsoft plans 38 gigawatts of data center capacity by 2032, Bloomberg News reports

Sept 10 : Microsoft plans to build out its data-center capacity to about 38 gigawatts by 2032, more than triple its current footprint, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Here are some details:

• According to the report only about 2 gigawatts of the company's current 12-gigawatt capacity is centered on AI-specific chips, a share expected to grow to about a third of the 38 gigawatts it plans to have online.

• Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

• Technology companies have been pouring billions of dollars into data centers to power generative AI services such as ChatGPT and Copilot, which require huge amounts of computing power.

• In July, Microsoft forecast stronger-than-expected cloud growth offering fresh evidence that Microsoft's massive AI investments are beginning to pay off, helping ease investor concerns that heavy spending on data centers and computing infrastructure could outpace demand.

• Microsoft expects capital expenditures of $50 billion for the fiscal first quarter of 2027 and $175 billion for the 2026 calendar year.

• The company is planning to spread long-term leases on data centers over 25 years rather than 15, which has the effect of lowering its annual reported capital expenditures.