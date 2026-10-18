Logo
Logo

Business

Microsoft pulls out of UK data center deal with Nscale, Telegraph reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Microsoft pulls out of UK data center deal with Nscale, Telegraph reports

Microsoft pulls out of UK data center deal with Nscale, Telegraph reports

FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, March 21, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

18 Oct 2026 06:01PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 18 : Microsoft has pulled out of a data center deal with British cloud provider Nscale, Britain's Telegraph newspaper reported on Sunday.

The US tech giant, one of Nscale's two largest customers, recently terminated its agreement for the Loughton, Essex, data center, according to the report.

The newspaper did not specify why Microsoft withdrew from the project. Microsoft and Nscale did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment outside regular business hours.

Nscale filed for an initial public offering in the US last month, with Microsoft and Anthropic expected to be its major customers, according to its prospectus.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

Nscale provides infrastructure, including compute, power and data centers, as well as software for training and running AI models.

The Nvidia-backed AI group, which competes against CoreWeave, Nebius, Crusoe and Lambda, has grown rapidly since its launch, scaling from $100 million to more than $103 billion in total contracted value in just two-and-a-half years.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement