Microsoft shares slide on cloud outlook; Meta up after Q4 beat
Microsoft shares slide on cloud outlook; Meta up after Q4 beat

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a Microsoft Experience Center, following a global IT outage, in New York City, U.S. July 19, 2024. REUTERS/Kent J. Edwards/File Photo

30 Jan 2025 03:13PM
LONDON/MILAN : Microsoft shares fell in Europe on Thursday after it issued a downbeat forecast for its cloud business, while Facebook parent Meta shares rose after beating expectations, as investors scrutinised the companies' spending on artificial intelligence.

Microsoft shares traded down 4.5 per cent on the Frankfurt market, having fallen a similar amount in after-hours trading on Wednesday and finishing the regular session down 1.1 per cent.

Meta shares opened up 2.5 per cent in Germany, having risen 2.1 per cent after the closing bell and ending the regular session up 0.3 per cent.

Days after Chinese upstart DeepSeek revealed a breakthrough in cheap AI computing that shook the U.S. technology industry, the chief executives of Microsoft and Meta defended massive spending that they said was key to staying competitive in the new field.

