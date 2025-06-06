Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Miniso Group mulls spin-off of its pop toy business
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Miniso Group mulls spin-off of its pop toy business

Miniso Group mulls spin-off of its pop toy business

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Chinese low-cost lifestyle and consumer products retailer Miniso is pictured in Tokyo, Japan August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

06 Jun 2025 06:10PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Miniso Group said on Friday it was making a preliminary assessment of a potential spin-off listing of its pop toy business operating under the brand, "TOP TOY".

The plan is preliminary, with no assurance of the timing, listing venue or other details, the lifestyle products retailer said in a statement.

Miniso has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co. and UBS Group AG for a planned initial public offering of the unit, TOP TOY, in Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The TOP TOY brand saw a 58.9 per cent rise in its March quarter revenue and an increase of 120 net new stores from a year before.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement