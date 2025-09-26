Miniso plans to spin off Top Toy business; list it in Hong Kong

Miniso Group said on Friday it will spin off and list its Top Toy brand in Hong Kong as the retailer looks to capitalise on investor appetite for Chinese toymakers, becoming the latest firm looking to list in the Asian financial hub.

The Guangzhou-based retailer said Top Toy, which operates under the pop toy business that makes collectible toys, had submitted a listing application to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The company has hired UBS, JP Morgan and CLSA as its overall coordinators.

The spin-off and subsequent listing highlights Hong Kong’s role as the leading offshore fundraising hub for Chinese companies, especially as U.S. lawmakers threaten to delist Chinese firms from American stock exchanges.

Top Toy's listing comes in the wake of the massive rise of Chinese toymaker Pop Mart International Group, which has taken the world by storm with its ugly-cute Labubu doll.