Mitsubishi Power CEO on energy transition and rising data centre demands

The widespread adoption of artificial intelligence has driven rising demand for data centres globally, significantly increasing energy consumption.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) said data centres and data transmission networks each account for about 1 to 1.5 per cent of global electricity use, with consumption expected to climb further.

It projects that electricity demand from data centres worldwide will more than double between 2024 and 2030 to about 945 terawatt-hours (TWh), slightly more than the entire electricity consumption of Japan.

Generative AI will be the most significant driver of this increase, the agency said. AI is responsible for around 5 to 15 per cent of data centre power use in recent years, but that figure could reach up to 50 per cent by the end of the decade.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

At the same time, rising trade barriers are also transforming Asia's energy landscape.

Facing high tariffs, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Thailand and the Philippines have offered to increase imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States to ease trade tensions.

The tariffs have raised concerns that they could undermine countries’ long-term climate goals and energy security.

With the industry already grappling with rising prices, along with AI in the mix, the transition to clean energy risks slowing down.