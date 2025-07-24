Logo
Logo

Business

Mobileye raises annual revenue forecast on autonomous driving chip demand
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Mobileye raises annual revenue forecast on autonomous driving chip demand

Mobileye raises annual revenue forecast on autonomous driving chip demand

FILE PHOTO: Mobileye logo is seen in this illustration taken February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

24 Jul 2025 07:08PM (Updated: 24 Jul 2025 07:10PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Self-driving technology firm Mobileye Global raised its forecast for fiscal 2025 revenue on Thursday, anticipating a rise in orders for its autonomous driving chips as customers clear existing inventory.

Shares of the company rose more than 8 per cent in premarket trading.

Automakers have largely resumed placing orders for self-driving hardware after an inventory surplus — caused by COVID-19-related supply concerns several years ago — led to a prolonged slump in demand.

Mobileye now expects annual revenue between $1.77 billion and $1.89 billion, compared with its previous forecast of $1.69 billion to $1.81 billion.

"Stronger visibility on industry supply-demand alignment since late-April supports our decision to raise the full-year outlook, while we continue to maintain a conservative stance given the broader macro environment," said Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement