Monetary policy easing should help South Korea's economic growth, IMF says

SEOUL :South Korea's economic growth will be supported by some further easing in monetary policies as it has "sufficient policy space", the International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday.

"With inflation expectations well-anchored and risks to inflation broadly balanced, monetary easing will help bolster the growth recovery," the IMF said in a statement, wrapping up an annual country visit.

The IMF expects Asia's fourth largest economy to expand 0.9 per cent this year, with headline inflation of about 2 per cent both this year and the next.