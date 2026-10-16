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Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump
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Business

Money transfer firm Wise raises revenue growth outlook as cross-border volumes jump

16 Oct 2026 02:56PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 03:02PM)
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Oct 16 : Money transfer firm Wise said on Thursday it expects full-year revenue growth to come in at the upper end of its target range after strong customer growth and higher cross-border transaction volumes boosted second-quarter revenue.

• Wise now expects fiscal 2027 net revenue growth near the upper end of its 15 per cent to 20 per cent target range and maintained its income-before-tax margin outlook near the top of its 20 per cent to 25 per cent range

• The update reflects rising demand for low-cost international payments as consumers and businesses move more money across borders and hold more funds on digital platforms

• Cross-border payment volumes rose 22 per cent to $71.7 billion, while active customers increased 20 per cent to 12.5 million

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• However, the cross-border take rate, a measure of revenue earned from each dollar transferred, fell to 0.49 per cent from 0.52 per cent a year earlier as the company cut prices to attract new customers

• Wise has been expanding its global payments network, but its US growth ambitions suffered a setback in July after regulators denied its application to create a national trust bank. The company said it intends to reapply for the licence

• Net revenue grew 21 per cent to $739.1 million during the second quarter, while customer holdings rose 28 per cent to $43.5 billion

Source: Reuters
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