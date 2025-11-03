MongoDB taps Cloudflare executive Chirantan Desai as CEO

Database software firm MongoDB on Monday named Chirantan Desai, Cloudflare's product and engineering head, as its new chief executive officer, effective November 10.

Desai will succeed Dev Ittycheria, who is stepping down after more than 11 years leading the company. Ittycheria will also remain on the board and serve as an adviser to support the transition.

Shares of MongoDB rose 5 per cent following the announcement.

Desai, a veteran technology executive with over 25 years of experience, previously also held senior roles at ServiceNow, EMC, Symantec and Oracle.

The leadership transition follows a comprehensive CEO search supported by an executive search firm.

Ittycheria, who took the helm in 2014 and led MongoDB's 2017 stock market debut, steered the company's transition from an open-source database project to a mainstream enterprise software provider.

On Monday, the company also said it expects strong third-quarter results, driven by continued growth in its cloud database platform, Atlas. It will report the results on December 1.

MongoDB is a software company that provides a cloud-based database platform used to build and run modern applications. Its technology helps businesses manage data efficiently, combining search, analytics, and AI tools in one system.