Moody's cuts Nissan rating to junk status, keeps negative outlook
FILE PHOTO: A man takes a photo of a Nissan vehicle on display at the Canadian International AutoShow in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 13, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Osorio/File Photo

21 Feb 2025 01:01PM
TOKYO : Moody's Ratings said on Friday it has downgraded its rating of Nissan Motor credit by one notch to junk status, citing a weak and worsening outlook for the Japanese automaker's credit profile.

The credit-rating firm cut Nissan's senior unsecured rating to Ba1 from Baa3 and maintained its negative outlook.

In a report, senior analyst Dean Enjo cited "risks associated with the implementation of its new restructuring plan, the renewal of its aging product range and global trade policies".

Last month, S&P Global Ratings revised the automaker's credit outlook to negative and stable and affirmed its BB+ rating.

Last week, Nissan ended talks with Honda Motor for a possible merger, pitching it deeper into uncertainty.

Source: Reuters
