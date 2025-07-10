Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump CNA Explains Malaysia China artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

More than 2,000 senior employees expected to depart from NASA, Politico reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

Trump CNA Explains Malaysia China artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Indonesia podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

More than 2,000 senior employees expected to depart from NASA, Politico reports

More than 2,000 senior employees expected to depart from NASA, Politico reports

FILE PHOTO: The NASA logo hangs in the Mission Operations Control Center at Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia, U.S., October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo

10 Jul 2025 03:50AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Around 2,145 senior-ranking employees at the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Adminstration are set to leave under a push to shed staff, Politico reported on Wednesday citing documents obtained by the news outlet.

Most employees leaving are in GS-13 to GS-15 positions, senior-level government ranks, the report said, adding that the agency has offered staff early retirement, buyouts and deferred resignations.

"NASA remains committed to our mission as we work within a more prioritized budget", the agency's spokesperson Bethany Stevens told Reuters in an emailed statement. 

Under President Donald Trump's administration, in recent months the U.S. space industry and NASA's workforce of 18,000 have been whipsawed by looming layoffs and proposed budget cuts that would cancel dozens of science programs, while the U.S. space agency remains without a confirmed administrator.

Trump's nominee for NASA administrator, Musk ally and billionaire private astronaut Jared Isaacman, appeared to be an early casualty of Musk's rift with the president when the White House abruptly removed him from consideration last month, denying Musk his pick to lead the space agency.    

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement