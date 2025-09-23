Morgan Stanley to offer crypto trading on E*Trade platform through Zerohash tie-up

Morgan Stanley will offer cryptocurrency trading on its platform E*Trade from the first half of 2026 through a partnership with Zerohash, an infrastructure provider for the digital assets.

At launch, E*Trade clients will be able to trade bitcoin, the world's largest crypto token, as well as ether and solana, a spokesperson for Morgan Stanley said on Tuesday.

Once a niche asset class dismissed as speculative, cryptocurrencies have grown into a market worth trillions of dollars over the past decade, drawing in Wall Street banks, asset managers and retail investors alike.

The Trump administration's supportive stance on regulations has also helped crypto assets, with Wall Street brokerages now expanding their offerings in the space to tap into the lucrative business.

E*Trade rival Robinhood offers trading in a wide range of crypto tokens, while Charles Schwab provides investors access to exchange-traded funds tied to bitcoin and ether.

The digital assets market is currently valued at roughly $3.9 trillion, with bitcoin accounting for about $2.25 trillion and ether around $506 billion of the total, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Bloomberg News had first reported about the partnership.

Separately, Zerohash said on Tuesday it had reached unicorn status after raising $104 million in a funding round led by Interactive Brokers, with Morgan Stanley, SoFi and others participating.