MS Now rolls out membership program featuring live Q&A with reporters

Sept 8 : Versant Media's MS Now cable network is rolling out a membership program featuring live Q&A sessions, allowing users to directly chat with its anchors and reporters, as the company leans on direct-to-consumer offerings to boost engagement.

The membership will be available for purchase on Apple and Google app stores and the MS Now website, the company said, adding that it would roll it out to more platforms and devices in the future.

Members can ask MS Now reporters questions through live chats with hosts including Rachel Maddow and Morning Joe's Joe Scarborough at noon, as well as send in questions for newsroom reporters later in the day.

The move is the latest in Versant's push for growth as a standalone company after the CNBC owner's spin-off from Comcast. The company has been focused on driving digital platform growth as its legacy linear TV business contracts.