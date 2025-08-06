Logo
Musk says xAI will open source Grok 2 chatbot
A 3D-printed miniature model of Elon Musk and Grok logo are seen in this illustration taken, February 16, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

06 Aug 2025 03:11PM
Billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his artificial intelligence startup xAI will open source its chatbot Grok 2 next week.

Source: Reuters
