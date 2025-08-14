Musk's X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk's X was back up for thousands of users in the U.S. after a short outage on Thursday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

Th outage eased to nearly 600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 11:20 a.m. ET, compared to a peak of more than 18,000 user reports, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. Since the numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.