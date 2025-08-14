Logo
Logo

Business

Musk's X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Musk's X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Musk's X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

FILE PHOTO: 'X' logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, U.S., July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

14 Aug 2025 11:22PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2025 11:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Elon Musk's X was back up for thousands of users in the U.S. after a short outage on Thursday, according to tracking website Downdetector.com.

Th outage eased to nearly 600 incidents of people reporting issues with the social media platform as of 11:20 a.m. ET, compared to a peak of more than 18,000 user reports, according to Downdetector.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources. Since the numbers are based on user-submitted reports, the actual number of affected users may vary.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement